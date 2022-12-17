3 bodies recovered in remote California area linked to missing persons report

Subscribe

JAMES QUEALLY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 17, 2022, 12:54PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Three sets of human remains discovered in a remote area near Barstow last month are believed to be linked to a missing persons report filed in July, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities identified one of the victims as Enrique Saltos Gallegos, a 38-year-old resident of Nuevo in Riverside County who was reported missing in July, according to a sheriff's department news release.

While authorities haven't positively identified the other two victims, investigators "believe the other two victims are possibly two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos," the department said.

The department did not say how Gallegos or the other victims were killed or comment on a suspect or motive.

The remains were discovered Nov. 18, but Gallegos was not positively identified until Thursday, the department said. Authorities did not release any information about the two people reported missing with Gallegos in July.

A call to the sheriff's department seeking additional information was not immediately returned on Saturday.

