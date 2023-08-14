3 California hospitals declared bankruptcy this year. Health chains could keep them alive

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Three California hospitals that declared bankruptcy earlier this year are hashing out deals that could bring back or save much-needed health care services for their communities.

Defunct Madera Community Hospital in the San Joaquin Valley, cash-strapped Beverly Community Hospital east of Los Angeles and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in rural San Benito County are trying to clinch lifelines in deals with health chains that have a reputation for revitalizing distressed hospitals.

The proposals are far from the finish line, but they present a glimpse of hope for residents who face longer journeys to emergency rooms and increased risk when local medical centers close. Two of the three — Madera Community and Hazel Hawkins — are the only hospitals in their counties.

“This is really great news. There will be a number of stages, and the first stage is for (partnering chains) to indicate their interest,” said state Sen. Anna Caballero, a Democrat whose district includes Madera and San Benito counties. “Now there’s a lot of work that has to happen in a very quick period of time.”

Madera Community, which shut down at the start of the year, is trying to secure a management agreement with Adventist Health, the seventh largest health system in the state. As proposed, Adventist would take over operations of the closed hospital and its affiliated rural clinics. If all goes according to plan, Madera Community could reopen in six to nine months.

Adventist Health is also a candidate to buy Beverly Community Hospital in the city of Montebello outside of L.A. That hospital has to secure a deal ahead of a key bankruptcy court deadline this week.

Meanwhile, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister recently announced a proposed “lease to own” partnership with American Advanced Management, a company that operates six other California hospitals.

The three are among a handful of hospitals that in the past year or so publicly announced their financial troubles. The state responded this spring with a $300 million interest-free loan program that can provide emergency funds to hospitals. The state is expected to distribute the money later this month. The three bankrupt hospitals have already asked for $125 million.

Saving Madera Community Hospital

The proposed partnership in Madera is largely dependent on Madera Community securing an $80 million loan from the state’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program.

Karen Paolinelli, chief executive of Madera Community Hospital, told CalMatters that while she recognizes the requested amount is substantial, her hospital is the only one that is currently closed. “It is very expensive to reopen a hospital,” she said. “We don’t want to just reopen, we want to be sustainable; we don’t want to be back here in a couple of years.”

Madera is also awaiting another $5 million in state funding that was granted in last year’s budget but placed on hold when the hospital closed.

In a letter outlining its terms, Adventist Health said it will require at least $55 million to fund staffing, supplies, maintenance, training and services in the first year, and another $30 million in the second year. Madera Community Hospital would have to pay Adventist a management fee.

In exchange, the health system would provide its management expertise and personnel to support Madera’s reopening. According to the proposal, Adventist would have the option to purchase the hospital after three years.

Outlines of the Madera Community Hospital sign being covered by a tarp at the Emergency Room entrance of the hospital on Jan. 2, 2023. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced a state of emergency for the county when the hospital shut its doors due to bankruptcy. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Paolinelli said a management agreement is the hospital’s best bet at reopening. It has not found a buyer for a straightforward sale. Paolinelli said she has not discussed with Adventist whether she will stay on as head of the hospital.

Adventist Health has experience reopening closed hospitals. For example, five years ago Adventist reopened and rebranded what was once known as Tulare Regional Medical Center. That hospital is now Adventist Health Tulare.

Obstacles to Beverly hospital’s sale

Beverly Community, a 202-bed hospital in Montebello east of Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy in April. It suspended a number of services by June, including maternity, pediatric and outpatient radiology.