3 dead, 5 injured in Richmond house party shooting

RICHMOND — Three people were killed and five people were injured when gunmen opened fire at a house party in Richmond on Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 10:55 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, west of 23rd Street in the northern portion of the city.

Two of the victims died at the scene, and another died a short time later at a local hospital. Of the surviving victims, one was listed in critical condition.

A man who said his uncle was one of the people killed told ABC7 that the house was hosting a Father's Day party with live music when the shooting occurred.

No arrests or suspect information were announced by police as of Monday morning.

The shooting occurred a day after a San Francisco man was killed and six others were wounded at Lake Merritt in Oakland where thousands had gathered throughout the day for Juneteenth celebrations and festivities.