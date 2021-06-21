Subscribe

3 dead, 5 injured in Richmond house party shooting

ROBERT SALONGA
MERCURY NEWS
June 21, 2021, 2:20PM

RICHMOND — Three people were killed and five people were injured when gunmen opened fire at a house party in Richmond on Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 10:55 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, west of 23rd Street in the northern portion of the city.

Two of the victims died at the scene, and another died a short time later at a local hospital. Of the surviving victims, one was listed in critical condition.

A man who said his uncle was one of the people killed told ABC7 that the house was hosting a Father's Day party with live music when the shooting occurred.

No arrests or suspect information were announced by police as of Monday morning.

The shooting occurred a day after a San Francisco man was killed and six others were wounded at Lake Merritt in Oakland where thousands had gathered throughout the day for Juneteenth celebrations and festivities.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette