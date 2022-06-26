3 dead after Amtrak train hits car near Brentwood

Three people were killed and at least one suffered major injuries when an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon near Brentwood, sending it careening off a roadway, a CHP officer on scene said.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road in eastern Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The accident occurred on a rural dirt road at a private crossing with no railroad crossing adjacent to it, according to a BNSF Railway spokesman.

The vehicle, a four-door sedan, came to a rest about 60 feet away from the train tracks where it was hit. At least two bodies were seen lying on a gravel embankment, about 25 feet from the vehicle.

The five-car Amtrak passenger train with 81 aboard could be seen stopped about a quarter-mile from the site of the crash.

No details were immediately available on the extent of the injuries from the crash.

The train line was closed down and officials continue to investigate the cause, the BNSF Railway spokesman said.

Staff photographer Jose Carlos Fajardo contributed to this report. Check back for updates on this developing story.

