3 deaths probed on Humboldt County tribal reservation

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 11, 2021, 1:03PM

FORTUNA — The deaths of a man, woman and teenage girl on a Northern California reservation are being investigated as homicides, authorities said Thursday.

A person of interest was identified by investigators but there has been no arrest, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The office said it received a report of multiple victims with serious injuries inside a residence on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday

Tribal police found a male and female dead and a second female with serious injuries who later died at a hospital.

Two juveniles were also found uninjured in the residence and were placed in safe custody.

The dead were identified as Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40; Margarett Lee Moon, 40; and Shelly Autumn Mae Moon, 16.

The causes of death were to be determined by autopsy.

“The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office sends its deepest condolences to the family of these victims and to the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Tribe as a whole,” the office said.

The reservation is near the Eel River northwest of Fortuna, about 220 miles (354 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

