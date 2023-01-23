A large pine tree crashed into a Santa Rosa house Sunday night, displacing a family of three, according to firefighters.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a large tree into a house in the 300 block of Simone Place North, according to Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Firefighters found the tree had punctured the roof of the single-story house, causing sheet rock and insulation to break through the ceiling and into the kitchen, family room and garage.

Authorities at the scene determined the house was unsafe and the family stayed at a hotel for the night, Lowenthal said, adding he believes the home can be repaired.

There were no injuries reported and no dollar estimate on the damage.

The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory for portions of the North Bay, including Santa Rosa, from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

⚠A Wind Advisory has been issued for a portion of the Bay Area and the Central Coast from 1 PM Sunday through 7 AM Monday. Given the very saturated soils trees have a greater chance of being blown down. #cawx pic.twitter.com/pH2lmBB8r5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2023

