3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DUIs in Petaluma

Three drivers were arrested Saturday morning in Petaluma on suspicion of operating their vehicles under the influence, according to police.

The three arrests, one of which might be connected to a hit and run collision, took place within three hours, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

About 12:30 a.m., a Petaluma Police officer saw a vehicle speeding and traveling without headlights in the 4000 block of Petaluma Boulevard North.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and after further investigation determined the driver, Paul Smith, 57, of Cotati, was under the influence and arrested him.

Less than an hour later, a Petaluma Police officer pulled over a vehicle after the driver, Chanel Alexander, 23, did a U-turn in the 200 block of Petaluma Blvd North, according to the release.

After smelling alcohol on the driver’s breath, and a DUI investigation, the officer arrested Alexander, of Santa Rosa.

Petaluma police also responded around 2 a.m. to report of a hit and run in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, according to the release.

Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet Camaro drive from the scene, possibly northbound on Petaluma Boulevard.

Officers patrolling the area spotted a white Camaro “traveling at a high rate of speed,” and heading northbound in the 1200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. Police pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, Santos Zetino, 28, of Cotati, was under the influence.

Zetino was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police are still investigating the hit and run.

Petaluma Police officers have arrested 320 drivers on suspicion of DUIs in 2022, according to the release.

There have been 72 DUI-related collisions in 2022, which is the highest number in five years, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

