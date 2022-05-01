3 events scheduled to commemorate late Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke

Members of the public are invited to three events in Healdsburg this week honoring Kevin Burke, the city’s former police chief, who died unexpectedly last month.

A public viewing will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church at Matheson and East streets in Healdsburg from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a flyer from the city.

Friday — Burke’s birthday — will offer two opportunities for people to gather in his memory.

St. John’s will host a public mass funeral at 11 a.m., followed at 12 p.m. by a “celebration of life” in Healdsburg’s nearby Plaza Park.

“When we were planning his celebration of life, we chose his actual birthday. We couldn’t think of a better way to honor him and all the good works he accomplished in his life. The focus is on celebrating him and not how he left,” said Carolyn Burke, a family member, in an email Friday.

The event is intended to “strike an appropriate balance (between) the immense sadness of this loss and an appreciation for the great things we all respected and enjoyed about Kevin,” said Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay. “He was extremely well loved, and I expect that will come through in the event.”

Details are still being ironed out, Kay said, but the celebration will likely include speakers, representing friends and coworkers from the local department and earlier stops in Kevin’s career.

Many members of Burke’s family will also be in attendance at the week’s events.

A memorial program shared with The Press Democrat by family called Burke “a caring friend, devoted public servant, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin.”

“Although he left our world suddenly, there are some who bring a light so great into this world, that even after they have gone, the light remain.”

Burke was found dead in his Healdsburg home April 5, after a friend called police to report they were having trouble reaching him.

News of his passing drew extensive shock and grief, with leaders and members of the Healdsburg community and beyond sharing the impact Burke had as a champion of progressive law enforcement.

His reputation earned him widespread support as a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff before he abruptly dropped out in March, citing health concerns.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.