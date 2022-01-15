3 file to run for Windsor special election, with civic center project a point of contention

Three candidates have filed to run for the April 12 Windsor Town Council election, two of whom said their top priority is to stop the proposed civic center project.

Stephanie Ahmad, Evan K. Kubota and Mike Wall qualified Friday for the special election ballot, seeking to serve the remaining seven months of now-Mayor Sam Salmon’s council term. Salmon was appointed to former Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s seat after he resigned in May 2021 after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several women. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the allegations, which Foppoli denies.

The scandal over the Foppoli accusations put an unwanted spotlight on the town, which prides itself on being a wholesome, family-oriented community, and led to a four-member council that at times has split over issues such as the civic center, a proposal by developer Robert Green to build a 151-room hotel and conference center on the Town Green.

At its Dec. 1 meeting, council voted unanimously to extend an agreement with Green until Dec. 31, but put a hold on any work on the project until June 30, allowing the newly elected fifth member a chance to weigh in. At the time of the vote to approve a tolling pact, Salmon, who opposes the project, predicted the issue could be a polarizing factor in the upcoming election.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ahmad (formerly Diaz) and Wall, 45, have strong Windsor roots, while Kubota, 37, has lived in the community for four years, ever since his Coffey Park house in Santa Rosa was destroyed in the Tubbs fire. His children were already attending school and playing sports in Windsor at the time.

“It’s a one-topic election, and that topic is the proposed hotel and civic center,” said Wall, who ran for a seat and lost in 2016. “I am running because I oppose the project on the Town Green. I don’t think it’s an appropriate project.”

While he noted he’s not anti-development, he thinks it needs to be “done in a transparent way and involve community input.”

Wall, who works for a health care improvement company, lived in several areas across California growing up and in 2005 moved to Windsor – where his parents and sister also reside – with his wife after attending college at UC San Diego.

Kubota, a Larkfeld native, said he is running for similar reasons. He wants to help the town heal its “black eye” caused by the Foppoli controversy, and to stop the civic center development.

“The most significant issue is the project on the Town Green. I don’t want to see the project move forward,” Kubota said. “I think it’s bad financially and bad for the identity of the city. I want to represent that element of the citizens of the community.”

Kubota said he has lost confidence in the town’s “insiders” following the Foppoli scandal. He also opposes the town’s current system of having an elected mayor.

Kubota is director of field operations for a San Francisco-based private security firm, but mostly works at home. He is a volunteer coach for Roseland University Prep High School and head coach of the Windsor Youth Soccer League. He also served on the Windsor Unified School District Budget Advisory Committee.

While Kubota and Wall oppose the civic center project, Ahmad, a senior associate attorney at an international law firm, wants to talk with community members and get informed before she decides her position on the project. She said she wants to avoid being pigeonholed.

Ahmad, a board member and former president of the Windsor Unified School District, would like to lend her leadership abilities to the Windsor council, skills that have helped her create a professional and collaborative culture on the school board.

“To me, it’s not so much what you want to do, it’s how you do it,” she said.

She’s interested in pursuing issues such as affordable housing, fire prevention and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic by working with small businesses.

Ahmad grew up in Windsor, left to pursue college and her career mostly in the Greater Bay Area, then returned to her hometown. She said she’d like to leave the negativity of the past year behind.

“I have a memory of how things were as a kid,” she said. “Windsor is a place I care about.”

Voting by mail begins March 14.

