3 hospitalized after pickup crashes into car making illegal U-turn, then into tree, in Bodega Bay

Three people traveling in a pickup truck were hospitalized Sunday after its driver attempted to swerve around a vehicle making an illegal U-turn and crashed in Bodega Bay, officials said.

The driver of a MINI Countryman headed south on Highway 1 about 4 p.m. turned right onto Doran Park Road and immediately swung left to get back on the highway in the opposite direction, California Highway Patrol Sgt. David deRutte said Monday.

The operator of the Dodge pickup truck traveling behind the Countryman attempted to avoid the MINI by swerving left but struck the Countryman’s front passenger side.

The truck, carrying a family of six, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, deRutte said, along with two passengers who had minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the MINI were not injured.

Both vehicles sustained major damage.

CHP investigators determined the crash was caused by the MINI, deRutte said.

