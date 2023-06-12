3 injured in crash during Santa Rosa classic car cruise

Three people were hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a parked car at a Santa Rosa car show, police said.

The vehicle was participating in a cruise downtown during the Peggy Sue’s Car Show & Cruise ― an annual event that features pre-1976 classic American cars, hot rods and customs ― when it had a malfunction near E and Fifth streets, Santa Rosa Police Department Lt. Chris Mahurin said Monday.

Santa Rosa police and firefighters were dispatched about 5:49 p.m. to the collision.

Three people who were inside the classic car were taken to a hospital for moderate injuries, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The parked vehicle was unoccupied, Mahurin said.

The front of the vehicle sustained major damage.

