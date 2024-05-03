3 injured after physical altercation at UC Berkeley pro-Palestinian encampment

Three people were injured in a physical altercation Wednesday night at the site of the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Berkeley, the university said in a statement.

According to a WarnMe message shared with SFGATE, the university community was notified of "an aggravated assault and attempted robbery of a flag" between two groups at 6:51 p.m. The message states that the confrontation occurred when one group "attempted to take a flag of the other, causing injuries to at least two people."

In an email to SFGATE, Dan Maogulof, a spokesperson for the university, described the incident as a "brief period of skirmishes."

The university is not confirming whether anyone involved is a student, but Maogulof said, "We are certain that at least one was not." Though the Daily Californian reported that a pro-Palestinian protester punched pro-Israel counter-protester, Maogulof said "with the exception of the alleged assault, no blows were being struck or weapons used."

The Free Palestine Encampment was set up last week on the steps of Sproul Hall as part of a nationwide Gaza solidarity encampment protest across college campuses.

In an email statement from a student group, Bears for Palestine, the group told SFGATE that none of its members was involved in the altercation and cannot provide further details. SFGATE also reached out to other pro-Palestinian student groups and pro-Israel groups, but did not receive a response.

The altercation comes as some instances of violence have occurred at several other colleges' protests. Physical fights broke out late Tuesday night at UCLA as counter-protesters rushed the college's encampment. A UCLA spokesperson called the events "horrific acts of violence."

According to a UC Berkeley statement that Mogulof shared with SFGATE, the university will investigate the attempted robbery and altercation. It also condemns the violence by protesters and counter-protesters, and will respond "if violence occurs."

"We are urging everyone to avoid engaging in pointless provocation and physical conflict. ... We firmly believe that everyone has a right to their beliefs, to freedom of speech, and to protection from harm," the statement said.

UC Berkeley has upped its security since the altercation with an escort service called Wayfinder. The service is available to "anyone who feels unsafe transiting that part of campus," Mogulof said, referring to the encampment area near Sproul Hall.

Classes and campus operations have not been canceled or disrupted, and the university is continuing to monitor the protests, he said. Mogulof also added that the chancellor confirmed she is talking with the leaders of the encampment protest, but did not provide additional information.

