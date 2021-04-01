2 injured in Sonoma Valley head-on crash

Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a head-on crash between two cars in the Sonoma Valley that blocked the roadway in both directions for more than an hour.

The crash was reported to the CHP at about 5:35 p.m. on Leveroni Road and Arnold Drive, southwest of Sonoma, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

One of the people involved in the crash suffered major injuries and was flown to a hospital by a CHP helicopter, Renspurger said.

That person was described as a 27-year-old man with multiple arm fractures on the CHP’s traffic website, though Renspurger could not confirm that information.

Renspurger did not know the severity of the injuries for the other person involved, though they, too, were sent to a hospital, he said.

SigAlert, a traffic website, showed the roadway blocked at the crash scene until about 6:41 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article contained incorrect information about the number of people injured in Wednesday’s crash based on information from the CHP.