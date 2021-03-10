3 jurors now chosen for Minneapolis ex-cop’s murder trial as court adjourns

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection ended Tuesday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial, with three jurors seated and six others dismissed while appellate issues in the case still loom.

The second day of jury selection in Hennepin County District Court is set to start Wednesday morning. The pace of selection puts the process in a strong position to end in time for the trial to start in earnest on March 29, as Judge Peter Cahill scheduled.

Tuesday's proceedings began about 8 a.m. with the sorting of more legal issues in connection with the trial of the fired police officer charged with pinning George Floyd by the neck to the pavement at a south Minneapolis street corner, killing him.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson hit established themes in much of his questioning, among them: how to figure out who is right in a conflict between two people's version of events, whether people of color are treated unfairly in the American justice system and one's ability to change an opinion based on facts.

He also probed would-be jurors about the widely viewed witness video that showed Chauvin detaining Floyd on the pavement for more than nine minutes until he was rendered unconscious and how that might weigh on their ability to be impartial when hearing all the evidence.

Of those questioned, most said they had a negative impression of Chauvin to some degree because of the video. One wasn't questioned about the video but was dismissed after expressing a strong distrust of police.

The first seated juror, a white man, was selected after being questioned at length by Nelson and for a few minutes by the prosecution. He revealed that he is a chemist who lives in Minneapolis and because of his profession, "I consider myself a pretty logical person. ... I rely on facts and logic and what's in front of me. Opinion and facts are important distinctions for me."

He said he has a generally favorable view of the Black Lives Matter cause but added that "I think all lives matter equally" and that the "Blue Lives Matter" message among police advocates is a counter viewpoint that isn't necessary. He said he has not viewed the video of Floyd's death.

After checking with the defense and the prosecution, Cahill told the juror to report back to court in about three weeks and be prepared for proceedings to last about four weeks.

The second seated juror, a woman and person of color originally from northern Minnesota, told Nelson she was "super excited" to receive her jury summons because she realizes it's her civic duty. She said she was eager to serve regardless of the case, but especially in Chauvin's trial, given the gravity of it.

"It's a very important case, not just for Hennepin County ... but nationwide," she said. "It's just something everyone's heard about, talked about ... No matter the decision, people are still going to talk about it."

Like many of the others before her, she said that viewing the video of Floyd's arrest left her with a "somewhat negative impression of Mr. Chauvin. ... No one wants to see someone die."

The woman also said she sees racial disparity in the justice system. In connection with that belief, she added that she agrees somewhat that Minneapolis police officers at times use too much force against Black suspects and has heard those experiences from people she knows.

At the same time, she considers herself a "go with the flow" type, and assured both Nelson and assistant prosecutor Steve Schleicher that she can be open-minded about the evidence presented at trial. The woman, the niece of a Brainerd law enforcement officer, was then seated.

The day's final prospective juror, a man who works as an auditor, was chosen for the jury after expressing confidence that he could be fair. He said he saw at least portions of the oft-referenced video and had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin because "someone died, and that's obviously not a positive thing."

At the same time, the man continued, he said he can examine the evidence "from a viewpoint of the law" before deciding whether or not the defendant is guilty.

Much of Monday's court time was spent on the judge hearing from attorneys about whether a third-degree murder count needs to be reinstated before the lawyers start screening potential jurors before a global television audience.

So far, Chauvin stands charged solely with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man whose death under the knee of a white officer sparked days of rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with protests around the country.

Nelson spent much of his time questioning the first potential juror, a married mother of three from Mexico, about the witness video that showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck.