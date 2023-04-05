Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Ukiah, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched at 6:12 a.m. to a report of a crash on northbound Highway 101 near Pomo Lane, according to a news release from the CHP.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was driving a 2001 Toyota Echo on the highway just south of Pomo Lane when, for unknown reasons, he drifted off the east edge of the road.

The sedan then collided with a tree, causing the vehicle to sustain major front-end damage and catch fire, eventually becoming fully engulfed, according to the release.

The driver and the two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken from the site to Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah.

The identities of the deceased, including ages and places of residence, will be released by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office after next-of-kin are notified, according to the release.

The cause of the collision is being investigated. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

