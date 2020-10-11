3 men rob 7-Eleven in Petaluma

A gunman and two accomplices robbed a 7-Eleven in Petaluma early Sunday morning, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department said it received a 2:08 a.m. call from a clerk at the convenience store who said three men had robbed the store, located at the 800 block of Perry Lane.

Petaluma police are searching for suspects they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

One suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerk, police said. The suspect demanded the clerk open the cash register and give him all the money.

The men then fled into the parking lot, where they got inside a waiting vehicle, police said. The car was described as a red, large sport-utility vehicle and was last seen traveling towards Lakeville Highway.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.