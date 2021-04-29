3 more Bay Area water districts take drastic steps with drought looming

Three more big Bay Area water agencies are calling on residents to conserve water as drought looms in California following two consecutive extraordinarily dry winters.

Board members with both the East Bay Municipal Utility District and Sonoma Water approved proclamations Tuesday to declare drought emergencies.

Santa Clara Valley Water District's board voted at its April 27 meeting to increase the recommendation for voluntary reduction in water use from 20% to 25%. It also approved doubling the price it pays homeowners to use drought-tolerant landscaping, with the Landscape Rebate Program going from offering an incentive of $1 per square foot to $2 a square foot, according to ABC 7.

This news comes after Marin Municipal Water District last week declared a water shortage emergency and impose restrictions on customers. The district's board of directors voted unanimously to approve parts of a program imposing mandatory water use restrictions immediately, including a ban on car washing, power washing of houses and buildings, washing sidewalks and driveways and flooding gutters. Golf course irrigation will be restricted to greens and tees starting May 20. The board opted to not impose a limit on outdoor watering to one day per week, but will revisit this in two weeks.

While the East Bay, Sonoma and Santa Clara districts aren't introducing mandatory water-use restrictions like Marin, the agencies are taking drastic steps to prepare for a projected water-supply shortage.

With local reservoirs hitting their lowest levels since they were built, Sonoma County's drought declaration calls on Gov. Gavin Newsom to push for federal action and encourages residents to cut back on water use.

"Immediate water savings are needed from all members of our community, including urban, commercial, industrial and agriculture," Sonoma County Supervisor and board liaison to Sonoma Water David Rabbitt said in a statement. "We can only beat this drought if we act together. Today's proclamation and earlier action by Governor Newsom will help provide tools to beat this drought."

The East Bay MUD board voted Tuesday night to declare a Stage 1 drought based on projections that water runoff will fall below what is needed to refill reservoirs in 2021, the district said in a statement. The board also opted to purchase supplemental water supplies from the Sacramento River and ask East Bay customers to begin voluntary conservation with the goal of achieving a 10% reduction in total water consumption across the district.