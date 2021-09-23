3 people go missing in Santa Cruz waters in 2 weeks

A 17-year-old hasn't been seen since body surfing at California's Laguna Creek Beach, a state beach 13 miles north of Santa Cruz, officials said.

Cash Ebright, 17, is the third person to go missing in the past two weeks along a stretch of coastline just north of Santa Cruz.

The incidents are a reminder of the dangers of the ocean, said David King, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

"The ocean is not forgiving," said King. "Be careful, use caution, playing on rocks and jetties isn't advisable. And don't forget, never turn your back to the ocean."

Ebright was last seen Monday in the water wearing black swim trunks at the beach near Davenport, the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said.

State Parks, California Highway Patrol, Santa Cruz Fire and Cal Fire all responded to a report that the teen was missing. The agencies searched the waters overnight.

Less than a week earlier, David Guzman, 26, of San Jose went missing Sept. 12 after being swept out to sea near Davenport Beach, the sheriff's office said. Witnesses called 911 and a similar extensive search with multiple agencies unfolded. Search efforts are still ongoing in the Davenport area.

That same week, less than 2 miles south along Highway 1, officials pulled the body of Conrad Miltko, 30, of Chicago from the waters on Sept. 14 near Panther Beach, California State Parks said. Miltko was standing on rocks when a wave swept him into the water.

Gabe McKenna, a state parks public safety superintendent, said witnesses saw the incident happen.

King said localized large waves formed by isolated wind gusts were likely at play in these tragic incidents.

"The overall pattern of the ocean as of recently has been mostly a light southerly swell and northwest winds that vary on the type of weather each day," King said. "If they're strong, the winds can locally generate some bigger waves. There's not a massive northwest swell going on right now that we usually see in the wintertime."

McKenna added that ocean conditions in recent weeks are typical of late summer. While the oceans are generally calm compared to winter, he said, "the beaches north of Santa Cruz and these pocket beaches are inherently dangerous."

He said multiple factors contribute to the high-risk conditions, including tides, wind, topography of the beach, currents that may not be visible, changing swells and rocks.

"All those are precipitating factors that can influence how the ocean is behaving at any given moment," he said. "The message to the public is be aware and be alert."