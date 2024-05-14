Three people were killed and 12 others wounded in a shooting at a Saturday night party in southern Alabama.

Gunfire erupted around 10 p.m. near Stockton, local CBS affiliate WKRG reported. The town of about 550 people sits about 20 miles north of Mobile.

About 1,000 people had gathered for a party in the area, police told local Fox affiliate WALA. Most of the victims and attendees were “younger people,” Baldwin County investigator Andre Reid told the outlet. The victims have not been publicly identified.

One suspect has been identified but not arrested, Reid told WALA. Cops believe there was at least one additional shooter as well. Investigators said multiple people were shooting at each other during the incident, according to WALA.

Some of the wounded were taken to North Baldwin Infirmary, seven miles south in the town of Bay Minette, WALA reported. Physical altercations erupted at the hospital while victims were treated.

There have now been 153 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which classifies any shooting with four or more victims as a mass shooting.

The 152nd mass shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky., when two people were killed and two others wounded at a club. No suspects have been arrested or publicly identified in that case either.

Map: Mass shootings in the US by year