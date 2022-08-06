3 pets die in Petaluma house fire

Three pets died Saturday afternoon in a house fire in downtown Petaluma, according to a Petaluma Fire Department official.

“Everyone was out by the time we arrived,” acting Battalion Chief Bryan Drees said. “Unfortunately, a dog and two cats perished.”

The structure fire was reported around 1:15 p.m., located in the area of 10th Street near the corner of B Street, just a block or two from Petaluma High School. Smoke was showing as the first engine arrived to the scene, Drees said, and a collapsed electrical service line to the house was arcing on the ground, an additional danger for first responders.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WyiysIjjQv8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District joined the effort, which ultimately saw four fire engines, one truck and an ambulance. The Petaluma Police Department blocked off 10th Street, which remained closed to through traffic more than two hours later.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Drees said. A Petaluma building officer was expected to determine whether the house is livable for occupants.

There were no known human injuries, and surrounding structures were unaffected. No further details of the home’s damage was immediately available.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.