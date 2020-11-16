Subscribe

3 rescued after tiny boat capsizes in San Francisco Bay

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 16, 2020, 8:35AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Three people were rescued after their tiny boat capsized in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The sinking of the 12-foot (3.6-meter) aluminum boat west of Alcatraz was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

A rescue boat arriving on the scene found that two of the people had been rescued by a pleasure boat.

The third person was later found on the shoreline of Alcatraz.

All three were examined by paramedics and were OK, Baxter said.

