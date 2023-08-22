3 residents displaced after fire near downtown Napa

Three residents were displaced and one went to the hospital Saturday after a fire destroyed two units of a multi-family residence near downtown Napa, authorities said.

The Napa Fire Department responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Eggleston Street, Battalion Chief Jim Cortese said in a statement emailed to The Press Democrat.

Firefighters arrived to find two of the building’s three units in flames and upgraded the call to a two-alarm fire.

Napa Fire Department, Napa County Fire and Cal Fire crews contained the fire to the two units, which sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

Cortese did not know whether the third unit had any damage.

One resident suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and was taken to the hospital, Cortese said.

The Napa Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

