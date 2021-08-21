3 Santa Rosa men arrested on suspected weapons, gang offenses

Santa Rosa police arrested three men on suspected weapons and gang offenses during anti-gang patrols Thursday night and early Friday morning, officials said.

Noe Hernandez-Barrera of Santa Rosa was arrested following a traffic stop at 8 p.m. near Dutton Avenue and West Third Street. Police said Hernandez-Barrera was a “known criminal street gang participant” and that a subsequent search of his vehicle came up with a 9 mm Glock pistol with a laser pointer.

Hernandez-Barrera was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded gun that was not registered to him.

The second arrest came three hours later, when a separate set of officers conducted a security check in the 2600 block of North Coast Street in northwest Santa Rosa, a location police said is frequented by gang members.

Police said they encountered a group of 15 people congregating toward the rear of an apartment complex. As officers attempted to contact the group, several people fled. Officers detained Jose Fuentes of Santa Rosa and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition, resisting arrest and gang enhancements.

At 1 a.m. Friday, police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Moorland Avenue in southwest Santa Rosa. The driver, Martin Oliver Jr. of Santa Rosa, who police said also was a known gang participant, was arrested after a records check found he was wanted in connection with a felony assault investigation.

The three arrests were unrelated, said police Lt. Marcus Sprague.

All three men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.