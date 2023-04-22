A man witnessing his car being stolen Friday night called police, leading officers to arrest three Santa Rosa men and locate more stolen cars in a suspected chop shop in the making, officials said.

Around 6 p.m., a man called 911 and said he was watching his Honda Accord being stolen near Occidental Road and Harvest Lane in west Santa Rosa, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Travis Dunn.

The caller told police that a Chevy Tahoe was aiding in the theft and that his stolen car and the Tahoe sped off in different directions.

At that same time, a Sheriff’s Office helicopter was in the area for a separate reason and spotted the Tahoe. It followed the Tahoe to a lot near Fulton Road and West Third Street. Police then arrested the driver, Salomon Gonzalez, 34, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Santa Rosa Police officers went to Gonzalez’s residence on Marsh Road in northeast Santa Rosa. There, they encountered two brothers who have a known criminal history. "There were cars there that did not belong there,” Dunn said.

Officers served a search warrant and recovered three stolen vehicles, one which was from Vallejo. Officers also found significant pools of automotive fluids, which posed an environmental hazard, Dunn said.

“We have cause to believe they were developing a chop shop at their house,” Dunn said. A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.

The environmental crimes are currently under investigation by the police department’s property crimes unit, Dunn said.

Rafael Trajo, 33, of Santa Rosa was booked on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. His brother, Fernando Trajo, 29, was booked under the same charge plus suspicion of vehicle theft.

