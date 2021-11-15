3 shot during house party in Calistoga, police say

Three people were hospitalized this weekend after they were shot during a house party in southeast Calistoga, authorities said Sunday.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday two men got into a physical fight at a house party in the 700 block of Washington Street, police said, adding that the two men began shooting at each other.

A girl at the party was hit too, authorities said.

All three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One man was transported to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The second man was transported to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Information regarding which hospital the girl was transported to was not immediately available Sunday.

“We’re in our early stages of investigation but we know three people were shot so far,” said Napa County Sherriff's Office PIO Henry Wofford. “There could’ve been more but we don’t know just yet.”

No arrests have been made at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Napa County Sherriff's Office Detective Sgt. Chris Pacheco at 707-253-4591.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.