Three Sonoma County residents were cited on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint set up Sunday night south of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

About 775 drivers went through the checkpoint established by the California Highway Patrol between 4 and 11:59 p.m. at Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way, CHP Officer David DeRutte said.

The agency also issued about 27 citations for other violations, including driving without a license or with a suspended license.

About 68 people were asked to undergo field sobriety tests, DeRutte said.

The checkpoint, which was funded through a state traffic safety grant, is meant to help discourage drunk driving.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.