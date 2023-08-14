3 Sonoma County residents cited on suspicion of DUI during checkpoint near Santa Rosa; 27 other citations issued

Almost 800 drivers went through the checkpoint at Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way, authorities said.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 14, 2023, 12:31PM
Three Sonoma County residents were cited on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint set up Sunday night south of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

About 775 drivers went through the checkpoint established by the California Highway Patrol between 4 and 11:59 p.m. at Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way, CHP Officer David DeRutte said.

The agency also issued about 27 citations for other violations, including driving without a license or with a suspended license.

About 68 people were asked to undergo field sobriety tests, DeRutte said.

The checkpoint, which was funded through a state traffic safety grant, is meant to help discourage drunk driving.

