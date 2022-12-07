Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting in downtown Santa Rosa that injured a man and is believed to be gang related, police said Tuesday.

Santa Rosa residents Juan Bernal and Santiago Torres were arrested Tuesday and Alexander Andrade was taken into custody Nov. 28, each suspected of multiple allegations, including attempted murder, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim, described as a Santa Rosa man in his early 20s, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was in critical, but stable, condition as of Tuesday, police said.

A friend reported the shooting just after 2 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 600 block of Third Street and took the victim to a local hospital.

An investigation determined the victim was shot twice following an altercation between two groups of people, during which gang challenges were shouted, police said.

Andrade, 21, was arrested while search warrants were served in the 800 block of Jennings Avenue and the 2700 block of West Steele Lane. Police didn’t specify where the arrest took place.

Investigators on Tuesday arrested Bernal and Santiago, both 19, after searching locations in the 1100 block of Fourth Street and the 2400 block of Old Stony Point Road.

