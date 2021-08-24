3 teens rescued from cliff face at Muir Beach in Marin County

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued three teenage hikers Saturday night from a cliff face at Muir Beach just north of San Francisco, officials said.

"There was a point where it was just probably a 50-degree angle loose shale, and I grabbed a rock, and I just came down, I was falling, I was falling on that cliffside," Leo Grossman, one of the hikers, told ABC7.

Two other hikers at the top of the cliff were rescued by land.

The incident was reported at 8:17 p.m., and both the Coast Guard and Southern Marin Fire Protection District responded.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was called to the mission and arrived at about 9 p.m., hoisting the three people stranded on the cliff into the aircraft and transporting them to Air Station San Francisco with no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.

"Cliff operations are inherently risky for both ground parties and air crew, and are significantly higher risk during nighttime,"Lt. Cmdr. Eric Schwartz, the Air Station San Francisco Dolphin aircraft commander, said in a statement. "We were glad the conditions allowed us to save three lives alongside our partner agencies."

The Coast Guard released video footage of the rescue: