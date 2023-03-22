A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Highway 101 near Windsor Wednesday morning.

A dark-colored Toyota pickup truck spun out and hit a gray Nissan SUV, causing it to hit the highway’s center divide just south of Shiloh Road near Windsor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 9:43 a.m., according to CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte.

Two of the vehicles involved ended up on the side the road, the third was facing the wrong way along the center divide, he said.

deRutte was not immediately able to provide additional information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

