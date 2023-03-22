3-vehicle crash slows traffic along Highway 101 near Windsor
A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Highway 101 near Windsor Wednesday morning.
A dark-colored Toyota pickup truck spun out and hit a gray Nissan SUV, causing it to hit the highway’s center divide just south of Shiloh Road near Windsor, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 9:43 a.m., according to CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte.
Two of the vehicles involved ended up on the side the road, the third was facing the wrong way along the center divide, he said.
deRutte was not immediately able to provide additional information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: