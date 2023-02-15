A three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning blocked Highway 116 near Sebastopol, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson David deRutte said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. off Bloomfield Road, and involved a 2017 Toyota Camry, a 2009 Honda Fit and a 2015 Jeep Compass.

No injuries were reported, deRutte said.

The Jeep was unable to be moved from the roadway and blocked traffic for a short time before a tow truck was called to remove it. deRutte said he didn’t know how long the road was blocked but it wasn’t for very long.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.