3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

STOCKHOLM — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton jointly won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

Announcing the prize, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio's work identified a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn't be explained by the previously discovered hepatitis A and B viruses. Their work, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, has helped saved millions of lives, it said.

The medicine prize carried particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world — and the damage that a single virus can wreak on the planet.

“Thanks to their discovery, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health,” the committee said.

“Their discovery also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at hepatitis C,” it added. “For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating hepatitis C virus from the world population.”

WHO estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis C worldwide and 400,000 deaths from it each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver cancer and cirrhosis requiring liver transplants.

Alter carried out his prize-winning studies at the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, where he remains active, the committee said. Rice worked on hepatitis at Washington University in St. Louis and now works at Rockefeller University in New York. Houghton, born in Britain in 1950, studied at the Chiron Corporation in California before moving to the University of Alberta in Canada.

Alter described the 4:45 a.m. phone call he got from Stockholm as “the best alarm clock I've ever had." He said he ignored the first two times the phone rang before “angrily” answering it the third time, adding that his anger went away “in about a second.”

“It's so kind of other-worldly,” he said. “It’s something you don’t think will ever happen and sometimes you don’t think you deserve it to happen and it happens.”

“In this crazy COVID year where everything is turned upside down, this is another nice upside down for me,” he added.

Alter described the journey to identifying hepatitis C as a decades-long effort. In a 1988 poem he wrote, “Let us see this elusive virus/If we don’t publish soon/They’re going to fire us!”

Rice told The Associated Press that at first he thought the call Monday from the Nobel committee was a crank call. He said the work he and his colleagues did produced a way to grow the virus in the lab and develop a test to screen the blood supply.

“We take it for granted that if you get a transfusion, you’re not going to get sick from that transfusion," he said. "That was not the case before, but is certainly the case now.”

At a media briefing on Monday, Rice said that while “winning a prize is one thing,” being able to witness people being successfully treated with drugs to eliminate hepatitis C within about three decades of the discovery of the disease was “the greatest reward.” “It's a rare treat for a basic scientist,” he said.

He predicted that with recent advances in genetic sequencing and other technologies, the world would soon have more tools, including drugs and vaccines, to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

“The rate at which people have been able to understand (COVID-19) ... is just spectacular,” he said. “I'm very optimistic about the future of this.”

John McLauchlan, a professor of viral hepatitis at the University of Glasgow, called the three laureates “pioneers" and said their discovery made the global elimination of the disease possible. In 2016, the World Health Organization issued a strategy to wipe out the disease by 2030.

“That would mark the first time we might possibly control a viral infection using only drugs,” McLauchlan said.

Will Irving, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said identifying hepatitis C had been the “holy grail” in medicine.

“After hepatitis A and B were discovered in the 1970s, it was clear there was still at least one other virus or more that were causing liver damage,” he said.

“We knew there was a virus in the blood supply, because when people had blood transfusions they would get liver damage,” Irving said. “It was recognized as a risk but there was nothing we could do. We didn’t know what the virus was and we couldn’t test for it.”