3-year-old boy shot in East Oakland

OAKLAND — A 3-year-old boy was shot Sunday night as he sat in a vehicle in East Oakland, authorities said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, but authorities said neither was the actual shooter.

The boy was in critical but stable condition Monday at a hospital where he was set to undergo additional surgery, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the abdominal area about 8:30 p.m. Sunday inside a car that was parked at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. Police said he and other relatives had been visiting people who live there.

Police have not yet said if the boy was shot by someone inside the vehicle or outside. The two people arrested were present when the shooting happened but police have not provided additional details about them or what led to their arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 510-238-3326 or 510-238-3426.