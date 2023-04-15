More than three years after Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez was arrested for the suspected rape, sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of two Sonoma Valley girls, his trial will begin May 26.

The Boyes Hot Springs man was charged with one count each for rape, forced oral sex with a minor, sex with a minor under age 14 with force, molestation of a child and attempted kidnapping — in addition to numerous enhancements to those charges.

His case has slowly worked its way through preliminary hearings, which serve as an opportunity for the prosecution to present evidence and testimony so a judge can determine whether there's sufficient cause for a defendant to stand trial. Efforts to arrange a plea deal were unsuccessful.

Ultimately Granado-Lopez did not enter a plea. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted of the charges, and he has remained in jail without bail since his arrest on Jan. 7, 2020, the same day as his alleged crimes.

Jane Doe #1

The victims told authorities they were attacked while walking to Altimira Middle School the morning of Jan. 7, 2020.

Identified as Jane Doe #1 and #2 in court documents, their witness testimony from a preliminary hearing on March 17, 2021, has served as the foundation of the prosecutor Juliet Hyde’s case.

Hyde is the designated Violence Against Women Act prosecutor for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Jane Doe #1, a 14-year-old girl at the time of the incident, was near the intersection of El Dorado Drive and Railroad Avenue when she saw a tan car that was “driving kind of differently than the other cars.” A man, who she identified in court as Granado-Lopez, exited the vehicle and walked toward her about 7:30 a.m.

He grabbed the front strap of her backpack, she said, which caused her to scream. She saw a pocket knife in his left hand as he pulled her into the tan car.

“At some point, Jane Doe #1 stopped screaming because she was scared,” the March 17 court transcript states. “Jane Doe 1 said she felt scared throughout the encounter. She said she did not ‘agree’ to anything that happened to her.”

Jane Doe #1 reported that Granado-Lopez took her backpack, which contained her cellphone, and brought it into the front seat while she remained in the back.

She testified that ” Granado-Lopez told her, “You’re going to do everything I say.”

She said he drove the car toward a vineyard on a dead-end street, parked and sexually assaulted and raped the teen in the back seat.

Public defender Vishad Dewan asked Jane Doe #1 if she “said anything” to Granado-Lopez during the alleged incident, which caused Hyde to object, stating, “It’s not required. She’s below the age of consent,” which is 18 in California.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly J. Averill sustained the objection, but this would later cause her to recuse herself from the case, citing a potential violation of the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to cross-examination.

Averill was replaced by Judge Robert LaForge during the rest of the preliminary hearings, but Judge Mark Urioste will oversee the trial.

Following the assault, Jane Doe #1 said Granado-Lopez drove her back to the school and let her go. She went straight to the school and reported the incident, just before 8 a.m.

The record of Jane Doe #2

Jane Doe #2’s testimony was eerily similar — she was approached by Granado-Lopez at the same corner, the same morning, minutes after Jane Doe #1 reported her assault.

As she walked to school, Jane Doe #2 said she heard someone running behind her, and a man “grabbed my backpack” from behind. She said she was frozen in shock but managed to free herself and run away from her attacker, who retreated to a tan car.

She called 911 just before 8:30 a.m. to report the attempted kidnapping.

The defense argued prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence regarding the intent behind grabbing Jane Doe #2 by the backpack, and the action did not necessarily constitute an intent to molest her.

Averill suggested intent could be inferred based on the similarities to Jane Doe #1’s report.

Averill said she could not ignore the fact that she had “watched two people testify who are very similar,” based on their physical characteristics and age. The judge ordered Granado-Lopez to stand trial for all charges.

The Defense

In preliminary motions, Granado-Lopez’s defense team has attempted multiple strategies, including a dismissal of charges based on insufficient evidence and what’s known as the Mayberry Defense where an individual assumes a victim has given consent even if it is not expressly stated.

The defense was successful in getting Averill to recuse herself from the case on July 27, 2021, by arguing the judge did not allow for proper cross-examination of Jane Doe #1 and her consent at each point in the alleged kidnapping and assault.

In court documents, Dewan argued that only minors under the age of 14 years cannot give consent, alleging that sexual contact with 14-year-old Jane Doe #1 must be “accomplished against the victim’s will” to constitute a crime.

A defendant only needs to raise reasonable doubt as to whether they believed they had consent, according to the defense.

According to California penal code, children age 14 or 15 cannot consent to sexual activity with someone who is more than 10 years their senior. Granado-Lopez was 49 at the time of his arrest.

Despite requests from the defense, no bail has been set for Granado-Lopez.

