Santa Rosa will experience 30 mph wind gusts Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with possible rain to start the holiday week.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up between 8 to 10 a.m. Friday across the North Bay, according to the weather service’s Monterey office, with gusts of up to 30 mph predicted for higher elevations in Sonoma and Napa counties. Areas with lower elevations, such as Santa Rosa, could see 15 to 20 mph gusts.

These winds will become “significantly less intense” by about 10 p.m. Friday, said Dial Hoang, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Mostly clear skies are expected through the weekend. Clouds will then cover most of the North Bay beginning Monday night ahead of a possible light shower, Hoang said.

There’s a 20% to 30% chance of rain Tuesday in Sonoma County, which is slated to start by 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., said Brooke Bingaman, lead forecaster for the weather service in Monterey

Santa Rosa could receive about 0.02 inches of rain Tuesday while the county’s coastal mountain ranges could receive up to one-tenth of an inch.

Wet weather could appear the weekend after Thanksgiving, as well, but it’s too early to say for sure, Bingaman said.

Temperatures for the holiday week are expected to range from the low 30s in the evenings and mornings to upper 60s in the afternoons. Holiday shoppers can anticipate the week’s coldest temperature, a chilly 33 degrees, as they line up for early morning Black Friday specials in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.