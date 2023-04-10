A man was hospitalized Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, which then drove away, in the 400 block of East First Street in Cloverdale, police said.

The pedestrian was walking westbound along the road’s north shoulder when the vehicle struck him and then accelerated west toward Main Street, according to a news release Monday from the Cloverdale Police Department.

The pedestrian, identified as a 30-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. His name was not released.

The vehicle’s black, plastic grille fell off during the crash and was recovered by police. It had two decorative heart-shaped straps ― one black and one red ― attached to its bottom edge, according to the release.

The suspected vehicle involved in the collision was a white 2009 or 2010 Toyota Corolla with “unique/distinctive” custom red accents along the lower sides and around the wheel wells, police said. Damage, in addition to the lost bumper, is unknown.

Cloverdale police are asking anyone with information contact investigating officer Damian Eglesfield at 707-894 -2150 or email deglesfield@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.