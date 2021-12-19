Subscribe

300 families receive toys, food for the holidays in Windsor

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2021, 7:42PM
Three hundred families received food and toys for the holidays Saturday at the annual Windsor Community Holiday Food & Toy Drive.

Rev. Mary Beene at Windsor Presbyterian Church and Robin Resendez, who co-chaired the event at the Cali Calmécac Language Academy, worked with multiple local community organizations to set up the giveaway, which was funded through the Rotary Club of Windsor.

Together, they make up the Community Circle, a network of civic organizations that plan projects and events to “improve life in Windsor,” said Beene.

The participating families had to register beforehand on the event website. Organizations that work with food insecure families helped spread the word about the giveaway.

About 80 volunteers were on hand to help.

The event served 750 children and teens. Each picked a wrapped gift from tables labeled by age group while Santa posed for pictures with kids and families. Afterward, families received a basket of food donated by the Redwood Empire Food Bank and several grocery stores. Baskets had turkey, chicken, rice, macaroni and other foods with long shelf lives.

It’s a lot of fun,” Beene said. “It’s a community celebration of the holidays and the presents and the being with one another in a way that I don’t think we always get to see this time of year.”

The Kiwanis Club of Windsor put together the Food & Toy Drive for over 25 years until 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and a drive-thru giveaway was too much for one organization to handle, Beene and the Community Circle became involved.

“This has become a way that the community comes together to serve one another rather than living in our silos where each organization takes on its own special pet project,” she said.

For more information, visit windsorfoodandtoydrive.com.

