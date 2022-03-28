Subscribe

35 luxury cars seized in Southern California fraud investigation

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 28, 2022, 12:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — Investigators seized about 35 stolen luxury cars last week — worth $2.3 million in total — following a two-month theft investigation involving fraudulent purchases in Southern California, authorities said.

The vehicles, including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche brands, were recovered Thursday in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, according to a California Highway Patrol statement. The vehicles were allegedly bought fraudulently from “unsuspecting local dealerships.”

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities said. He has since been released on bond.

As part of the investigation, officers also recovered a firearm and discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 400 plants.

