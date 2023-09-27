A 36-acre prescribed burn is set for Thursday at Salt Point State Park along the Sonoma Coast, officials said.

Cal Fire and California State Parks will conduct the burn in the southeast portion of the park, just under 20 miles north of Jenner, according to a state parks news release.

The burn will start at 8 a.m. People traveling in the area may see smoke through 8 p.m. with smoke expected to linger for about two to three days following.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.30706216171875&lat=38.57326380803271&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officials may close trails near the burn area, including Prairie Trail below Plantation Trail and Central Trail east of the intersection of North and South trails.

Parkgoers who smell smoke are encouraged to take precautions and possibly leave the park.

The burn could potentially be postponed due to recent rains that dropped about ½ an inch in surrounding areas, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said Wednesday.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while driving near burn operations due to fire personnel and equipment in the area.

The burn is an effort to manage vegetation in the coastal prairies and enhance biodiversity as part of the park’s grassland and forest management program.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.