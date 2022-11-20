37-acre prescribed burn scheduled Monday for Pepperwood Preserve

Sonoma and Napa County residents could see smoke from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Pepperwood Preserve as CAL FIRE conducts a 37-acre prescribed burn.

Residents who see fire in this area, which is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Santa Rosa, should not call law enforcement.

The planned burns will target open grasslands and forest understory in the strategic fire control ridge between the Franz Valley and the Mark West area, according to a CAL FIRE news release posted Sunday to Pepperwood Preserve’s website.

This burn is a part of a 105-acre treatment project aimed at reducing the risk of larger wildfires and promoting native plant growth in the nature preserve, said Jason Clay, public information officer for CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

A previous controlled burn associated with this project took place Oct. 27 and covered about 75 - 100 acres in Tubbs Fire burn scar.

The 3,200-acre preserve is home to about 750 varieties of native plants and 150 species of wildlife, including birds, reptiles and mammals, according to CAL FIRE.

The scheduled time and date for the burn could change due to weather conditions or if the burn does not meet certain fire safety guidelines, according to the release.

The area around Pepperwood Preserve is expected to have clear skies, light 5 mph winds from the northeast and temperatures from about 55 to 66 degrees during the scheduled burn time, said David King, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Monterey.

King said off-shore winds that hit Sonoma County last week helped to dry more brush and other wildfire fuels in the preserve. In addition, a lower humidity is expected to keep things dry during the burn.

CAL FIRE will be watching the fire during the burn to ensure the blazes remain within designated fire lines and scanning the area after to confirm the fire is completely extinguished, Clay said.

“We will be monitoring the site to make sure everything is under control out there,” he said.

