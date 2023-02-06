Early on Monday, cans of HenHouse Brewing Co.’s limited-release Big Chicken beer started rolling out at the company’s production facility in Santa Rosa.

This is the eighth annual release of Big Chicken Zero-Day Double IPA (DIPA), an event highly anticipated by local fans of the Santa Rosa-based brewery, which also has a taproom in Petaluma. One of the things that makes this beer unique is that it’s kegged and canned on the same day it’s released, to ensure ultra-freshnessness.

“We will be packaging Big Chicken the very same day that you will be able to drink it,” Zach Kelly, HenHouse brewmaster, said Monday morning.

HenHouse expects to pour 60,000 pints within the week.

More than 400 bars and restaurants will serve the West Coast-style Double IPA beginning Monday and through Friday. But you also can sample Big Chicken during the weekend, by heading to the HenHouse taproom in Santa Rosa or Petaluma, where it will be poured through Sunday, if it lasts that long.

You can find a list of locations where Big Chicken will be served on HenHouse’s social media channels: facebook.com/henhousebrewing and instagram.com/HenHouseBrewing.