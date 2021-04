Magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Lake County rattles North Bay

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck outside of Middletown in Lake County late Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The shaking started at 11:50 a.m. and was felt in Santa Rosa and across much of the North Bay. No damage was immediately reported.

