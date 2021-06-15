$4.5 million settlement in Baton Rouge police killing of Alton Sterling, lawyers say

The family of Alton Sterling, a Black man who was shot and killed by a white police officer outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has reached a $4.5 million settlement with the city, nearly five years after his death, the family’s lawyers said.

The settlement, which came after the family had filed a lawsuit against Baton Rouge and others, “will allow the city to heal and provide a pathway for Sterling’s children to be provided for financially,” the lawyers said in a statement.

The announcement came after a state district court judge in East Baton Rouge Parish approved the settlement and closed the case in mid-May, The Advocate reported.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Sterling, 37, a father of five, was fatally shot July 5, 2016, after two Baton Rouge police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to a report that a Black man selling CDs outside a convenience store had brandished a gun and threatened someone.

In early 2017, the Justice Department decided not to bring federal charges against Salamoni and Lake, and Louisiana’s attorney general announced almost a year later that the officers would not face state charges.

Several days after that, Salamoni, who had fired six shots at Sterling, was fired from the Baton Rouge Police Department, and Lake was suspended for three days.

After announcing those disciplinary actions, Baton Rouge police released footage of Sterling’s arrest and killing.

The body camera video shows Salamoni shouting profanities at Sterling, slamming him into a car, ordering Lake to use his Taser and threatening to shoot Sterling with a gun pointed at his head.

In their statement, the lawyers for Sterling’s family — L. Chris Stewart, Brandon DeCuir, Michael R.D. Adams, Justin Bamberg and Dale Glover — said they were grateful that Baton Rouge and the Police Department had made significant policy changes after Sterling’s death.

“Our hope is that these policy changes, which focus on de-escalation, providing verbal warnings prior to using deadly force and prohibiting officers from both using chokeholds and firing into moving vehicles, will ensure that no other family has to endure the trauma and heartbreak that Mr. Sterling’s family went through,” the lawyers said.