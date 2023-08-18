4 arrested after police find meth, revolver in Santa Rosa

Four people were arrested Thursday afternoon after Santa Rosa police found meth inside multiple vehicles, along with a revolver, officials said.

At about 2 p.m., a Santa Rosa Police Department officer pulled over a black Dodge Challenger on Dutton Avenue near Barham Avenue for multiple vehicle code violations, according to the department in a news release.

The driver, Cruz Vasquez, 36, of Santa Rosa, was cited for driving on a suspended license. The officer conducted a search of the car, which belonged to his passenger, Benjamin Mares, 63, of Santa Rosa.

The officer found about 1 ounce of suspected meth, a digital scale and packaging material in the vehicle’s trunk. And police found 2 ounces of meth on Vasquez and Mares, according to the release.

That led the department to obtain a search warrant for a residence belonging to Mares on Russell Avenue near Hardies Lane, where detectives found Santa Rosa residents Stephanie Kaelin, 36, and Lawrence Cassidy, 45, officials said.

Kaelin had an outstanding felony warrant out of Placer County and Cassidy was on felony pretrial release out of Sonoma County, the release said.

Detectives also searched a black Mercedes belonging to Cassidy and found nearly 3.8 ounces of suspected meth packaged for sale, along with a .357 revolver and ammunition.

The four were arrested on suspicion of possessing meth for sale, and Cassidy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a revolver, authorities said. They were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Cassidy was the only one still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.