4 dead after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

Four people were fatally injured early Sunday when a driver crashed a car into an encampment of homeless people in Salem, Oregon, authorities said.

Two people who were at the encampment died at the scene, and two others died at a hospital, according to a Salem Police Department statement.

Two other people from the encampment were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was also hospitalized, police said.

Police said alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. The driver veered off a street and pinned two people underneath the car, which police described as a “two-door sports coupe.”

No arrests have been made and police did not release additional details, including the names of the victims and driver or the driver’s condition.

Josh Lair, chief operating officer of Be Bold Street Ministries, a nonprofit organization in Salem that helps those who are homeless, said Sunday that he knew the victims but that he did not want to disclose details about them.

“It’s a tragedy what took place,” he said. “This city, everybody will be affected by this. It’s a horrible event.”

After the crash, officers helped people who were not injured to collect their belongings, police said in a second statement on Sunday. Three people were taken to a motel.

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett said in a statement that the encampment was on State Department of Transportation property and that it was “slated for cleanup this coming Wednesday.”

The encampment, which was in the area of Front and Division Streets Northeast, was “right next to a major thoroughfare,” Bennett said, and it had been set up there about two weeks ago.

“There were tent openings virtually onto the state highway,” he said. “This was a sad event with a tragic outcome.”