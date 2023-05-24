Four drivers were arrested and 28 were cited during a Friday night DUI checkpoint in downtown Santa Rosa, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department checked the drivers of 686 vehicles that passed from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday through the checkpoint at Fifth and Morgan streets.

Two drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, which is required for some who are convicted of driving under the influence, Santa Rosa Sgt. Josh Medeiros said in a news release.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of having an open container of alcohol.

Another motorist was arrested for an outstanding warrant, details of which were not immediately available.

Twenty-one people were cited for driving without a license and seven others were issued citations for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The spot for the checkpoint was selected based on data regarding crashes caused by impaired driving, Medieros said.

