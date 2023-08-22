4 drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI during weekend checkpoint in Santa Rosa

Four people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Friday police checkpoint in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police arrested a total of six people and cited 30 drivers during the checkpoint, set up from 8 p.m. to midnight at Morgan and Fifth streets, Sgt. Josh Medeiros said in a news release.

Just over 680 vehicles passed through the intersection and 13 drivers were evaluated for potential DUI.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device. Another individual was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants.

Four drivers were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license and 25 were cited for driving without a license, Medeiros said. One was cited for having an open alcohol container in their vehicle.

The location near Railroad Square and Santa Rosa Plaza was chosen based on reported impaired-driving collisions or incidents.

The checkpoint was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

