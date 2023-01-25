4 earthquakes, with largest a magnitude 4.2, strike off California coast

Four earthquakes, with the largest reaching up to magnitude 4.2, struck off the Southern California coast Wednesday morning, all occurring within less than an hour's time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

All four quakes hit about 10 miles south of Malibu and 28 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

The magnitude 4.2 tremor hit at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.6 at 2:03 a.m., a magnitude 2.8 at 2:22 a.m. and a magnitude 2.6 at 2:48 a.m.

The magnitude 4.2 temblor hit with a depths of 9 miles, and 9,436 people had reported feeling the quake to USGS as of 7:45 a.m. Weak shaking was felt as far north as Goleta in Santa Barbara County and as far south as San Diego, according to the USGS.

The National Weather Service said there is no expected tsunami threat.

"The LAFD is now in earthquake mode. All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc). This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and sea. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, Earthquake mode will be complete. This process typically takes less than one hour," Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox 11 in a statement around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

More information on these earthquakes is available on the USGS event page. See the latest USGS quake alerts, report feeling earthquake activity and tour interactive fault maps in SFGATE's earthquake section.