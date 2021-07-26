Subscribe

4 from Bay Area killed, 4 others injured in Minnesota crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26, 2021, 1:13PM
Updated 1 hour ago

LE CENTER, Minn. — Four people from the San Francisco Bay Area have died and four others have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in south central Minnesota.

According to sheriff's officials, seven people from California were in a Ford Expedition that collided with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County at an intersection in Sharon Township about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says four people in the Expedition were killed and three passengers in the SUV were injured, as was the driver of the pickup.

The SUV driver, 54-year-old John St. John, of Piedmont, California, 56-year-old Jill St. John, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy died in the crash, sheriff's officials said.

A 41-year-old female passenger and two boys, ages 15 and 9, were injured and taken to hospitals. The 41-year-old pickup driver, the only one in the vehicle, was taken to a Mankato hospital.

The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash, which happened about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) southwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette