4 in 10 California residents are considering packing up and leaving, new poll finds

With its unmatched natural splendor and cultural attractions, California is a beacon that attracts people from around the world who put down roots and call it home.

About 70% of residents said they are happy living here, a new statewide poll shows, crediting the state's diversity, economic opportunities and an enjoyable lifestyle as reasons to stick around.

Yet large swaths of residents are also considering packing up and leaving. Many also believe that the state is headed in the wrong direction, and are anxious about the direction of the economy and their ability to pay their bills.

The findings of a new poll from a consortium of local nonprofits aiming to take stock of the state's mood point to a contradiction playing out across the Golden State: People are pleased by the bounty the country's largest state had to offer and mostly favor its liberal attitudes on social issues, but are also far more concerned about their livelihoods than last year.

These numbers offer some insight into the themes that are likely to emerge in the battles for California's open Senate seat and its competitive congressional districts next year. In the Senate race, Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff along with a slew of other candidates are running to replace 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In addition, there are several competitive congressional districts in California that will play a pivotal role in whether the Democrats retake the house.

"Voters who are anxious about the economy but happy with the cultural climate are a complicated challenge for candidates who have to appeal to those mixed feelings," said Dan Schnur, who teaches political communication at USC and UC Berkeley and helped direct this survey.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has elevated his national profile by contrasting California's values and openness to diversity to the conservative, "anti-woke" waves coursing through Texas, Florida and other Republican-led states, Schnur noted. A recent interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity was the most recent example, in which Newsom boasted about how he was "proud of the fact that working families are treated better in California than they are in conservative states like Texas."

"These poll results show that the voters are likely to be receptive to a message that draws a state vs. national contrast on issues relating to diversity and race relations. 'This is the California way: I'm going to take your values to Washington,'" Schnur said.

In response to questions about what best describes the state, nearly 70% of Californians polled pointed to the diversity, comforting atmosphere and the abundance of satisfying pursuits it offers. About 60% of residents said it's a state where they feel accepted; that number jumped to nearly two-thirds among Black residents.

But the poll also showed evidence of a counterpoint: Californians were divided evenly when asked whether the country has "overcorrected and gone too far in its attempts to give everyone equal rights." A majority of white Californians agreed with that statement; a large majority of Black Californians disagreed. Latino and Asian poll respondents were closely divided. Latinos, in particular, were divided by age, with a majority of respondents older than 50 saying the country had gone too far, while younger respondents disagreed.

State residents also were notably less positive on economic issues.

Nearly half of those surveyed (46%) said they struggle to save money or pay for unexpected expenses even as they scrape by — a jump of 6 percentage points since April 2022 when residents were asked the same question. About 35% said they live comfortably and 18% said they find it difficult to make ends meet every month.

More than 40% of residents say they're contemplating moving out of California, with nearly half of them saying they're considering that "very seriously." About 61% pointed to the high cost of living here as the reason they'd go. People of color are far more likely to say that the expense of living in California is the reason they might leave. About 71% of residents who are either Black or Asian/Pacific Islander and considering relocating cited the cost of living.

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they might leave because the state's policies and laws don't align with their political views, a reflection of the polarization of the state and the nation at the moment. Respondents who identified as conservative were much more likely to cite the politics of the state as the reason why they were considering moving.

Self-identified Republicans were three times as likely as Democrats to say that the state's politics were why they wanted to go.