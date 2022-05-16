Subscribe

4 men overdose at Chico park, 2 die

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 16, 2022, 1:44PM
Updated 1 hour ago

CHICO — Four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses, police said.

The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue, Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement.

Officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Pena said.

The two other men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

“With skyrocketing overdose deaths in Butte County, the Chico Police Department is committed to investigating these incidents and working alongside our regional partners to identify those who push this poison into our communities,” the statement said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette